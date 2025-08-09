Punjab Congress Slams AAP Amid Rising Anarchy Concerns

In a vehement critique, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring accused the AAP administration of inciting chaos and economic turmoil in the state. Speaking at a political conference coinciding with Rakhar Punia, he condemned the government's alleged 'intimidation and persecution' of Congress workers.

Warring took a firm stance against rhetoric supporting the separatist 'Khalistan' movement, asserting that Punjabis reject such divisive ideologies. He emphasized the need to stand united with the nation while advocating for Punjab's rights.

Highlighting economic challenges, he claimed the state's debt had escalated to Rs 5.25 lakh crore. Warring argued that the law and order situation has degraded, discouraging investment and prompting businesses to leave due to security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)