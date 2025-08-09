Campus Democracy at Risk: NSUI Challenges New DU Election Rules

The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has voiced concerns over Delhi University's recent 'anti-defacement' notification, suggesting it is designed to influence the DUSU elections in favor of the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

NSUI national president Varun Choudhary criticized the requirement for candidates to deposit Rs 1 lakh, claiming it excludes students from impoverished backgrounds, contradicting the Lyngdoh Committee's expenditure cap of Rs 5,000. He also condemned penalties for failing to remove unauthorized posters within 24 hours.

Choudhary accused the university of selectively imposing court and tribunal orders to unduly restrict campus elections after ABVP's previous defeat, asserting that NSUI will resist university efforts to transform Delhi University into a political stronghold.

