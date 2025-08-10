Rahul Gandhi Alleges Massive Voter Fraud, Sparks Controversy

Congress MP Imran Masood has openly endorsed the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for his assertions of widespread 'voter fraud' during the anticipated 2024 Lok Sabha elections. According to Masood, Gandhi's remarks are based on factual evidence from the Election Commission's data, challenging what he suggests is a growing narrative against Rahul Gandhi's integrity.

Masood criticized the Election Commission of India for requiring Gandhi to submit an affidavit to validate his claims. 'This is not an allegation; it is a presentation of facts,' Masood stated, warning that the current situation could incite a revolution, as he contends the Constitution is at risk of being disregarded.

In response, the Congress party will convene on August 11 to deliberate on their strategy to combat alleged voter list manipulation, which they argue is part of larger electoral misconduct. This follows Gandhi's press conference highlighting unexpected Lok Sabha seat losses in Karnataka, particularly pointing to alleged 'vote theft' in the Mahadevapura assembly segment. The Election Commission has since urged Gandhi to formally validate his claims or issue an apology for what they deem 'false allegations.'

(With inputs from agencies.)