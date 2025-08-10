Left Menu

Singapore Calls for Ceasefire Amid Tensions in Gaza

Singapore has expressed deep concern over Israel's plans to expand military actions in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire. The city-state also urged the release of hostages by Hamas and demanded Israel ensure full humanitarian aid access while protecting civilians, highlighting the dire humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 10-08-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 15:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore has voiced strong objections regarding Israel's recent decision to broaden military operations in Gaza. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Singapore labeled these actions as 'dangerous and unacceptable,' emphasizing the potential for increased civilian displacement and further deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

The city-state reaffirmed its call for an immediate ceasefire and insisted that Hamas release all remaining hostages without conditions. The spokesperson urged Israel to respect international humanitarian laws and facilitate unrestricted humanitarian aid flows into Gaza.

Urging for negotiations toward a lasting ceasefire, Singapore stressed the necessity for all parties to ensure the protection of civilians and essential infrastructure, in line with international guidelines. The Israeli security cabinet's plan, which includes taking control of Gaza City, has met with criticism and accusations of furthering hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

