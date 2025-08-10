Left Menu

Thackeray Reunion Sparks Democratic Debate

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde discusses the political reunion of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, emphasizing the democratic value and the importance of working for people's welfare. Shinde criticizes Uddhav Thackeray for political betrayals and highlights his own role in the state's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 17:04 IST
The unexpected political reunion of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray is being hailed as beneficial for democracy, according to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In a conversation with PTI, Shinde reflected on the historical split between the Thackeray cousins and their current collaboration.

Shinde pointedly remarked that political survival hinges on actions rather than names. Citing his track record, he challenged Uddhav Thackeray's alignment with Congress and NCP, labeling him the real 'traitor' for deviating from Shiv Sena's foundational principles.

This political alliance is being closely monitored, especially following Shiv Sena's electoral setbacks. The forthcoming Mumbai municipal elections mark a crucial test for Uddhav Thackeray amid Shinde's ambitions to solidify his political dominance.

