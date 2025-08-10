Thackeray Reunion Sparks Democratic Debate

The unexpected political reunion of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray is being hailed as beneficial for democracy, according to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In a conversation with PTI, Shinde reflected on the historical split between the Thackeray cousins and their current collaboration.

Shinde pointedly remarked that political survival hinges on actions rather than names. Citing his track record, he challenged Uddhav Thackeray's alignment with Congress and NCP, labeling him the real 'traitor' for deviating from Shiv Sena's foundational principles.

This political alliance is being closely monitored, especially following Shiv Sena's electoral setbacks. The forthcoming Mumbai municipal elections mark a crucial test for Uddhav Thackeray amid Shinde's ambitions to solidify his political dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)