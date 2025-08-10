Controversy Erupts as Ex-MP Connects Divine Wrath and Natural Disasters

Former Samajwadi Party MP S T Hasan stirred controversy after suggesting that demolishing places of worship 'out of arrogance' could incur divine wrath, thus leading to more natural disasters.

Addressing the recent calamity in Uttarkashi, Hasan linked the ecological damage to increasing natural disasters and highlighted the significance of sacred spaces across all faiths.

This rhetoric drew criticism from Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Transport, Daya Shankar Singh, who urged for compassion towards affected families and distanced himself from political statements during such crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)