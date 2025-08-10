Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Ex-MP Connects Divine Wrath and Natural Disasters

Former Samajwadi Party MP, S T Hasan, stated that destroying places of worship out of arrogance could anger the divine and increase natural disasters. Linking ecological imbalance with recent calamities, Hasan argued that sacred spaces are pivotal for spiritual balance. His comments have sparked political backlash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 10-08-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 19:40 IST
Controversy Erupts as Ex-MP Connects Divine Wrath and Natural Disasters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Samajwadi Party MP S T Hasan stirred controversy after suggesting that demolishing places of worship 'out of arrogance' could incur divine wrath, thus leading to more natural disasters.

Addressing the recent calamity in Uttarkashi, Hasan linked the ecological damage to increasing natural disasters and highlighted the significance of sacred spaces across all faiths.

This rhetoric drew criticism from Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Transport, Daya Shankar Singh, who urged for compassion towards affected families and distanced himself from political statements during such crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025