Controversy Erupts as Ex-MP Connects Divine Wrath and Natural Disasters
Former Samajwadi Party MP, S T Hasan, stated that destroying places of worship out of arrogance could anger the divine and increase natural disasters. Linking ecological imbalance with recent calamities, Hasan argued that sacred spaces are pivotal for spiritual balance. His comments have sparked political backlash.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 10-08-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 19:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Former Samajwadi Party MP S T Hasan stirred controversy after suggesting that demolishing places of worship 'out of arrogance' could incur divine wrath, thus leading to more natural disasters.
Addressing the recent calamity in Uttarkashi, Hasan linked the ecological damage to increasing natural disasters and highlighted the significance of sacred spaces across all faiths.
This rhetoric drew criticism from Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Transport, Daya Shankar Singh, who urged for compassion towards affected families and distanced himself from political statements during such crises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rescue Operations in Full Swing as Tourists Stranded in Uttarkashi
Uttarkashi: Rescuers search for the missing in flood-hit Dharali; Dhami does helicopter survey
Anguished by cloudburst in Uttarkashi: Patnaik
Rescue Efforts Intensify Amid Uttarkashi Flash Flood Crisis
Uttarkashi: Rescuers resume search for missing people in flood-hit Dharali village