Left Menu

Shiv Sena and MNS Forge Alliance for BEST Election

Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have allied to contest the upcoming BEST credit society election through the Utkarsh panel. This collaboration is seen as a prelude to a broader electoral partnership for local body elections. The panel consists mainly of Sena (UBT) members and aims to preserve the BEST services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 20:20 IST
Shiv Sena and MNS Forge Alliance for BEST Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have joined forces to contest the forthcoming BEST credit society election through the newly-formed Utkarsh panel. Led by Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, the alliance marks a significant step towards broader electoral collaboration.

This panel is composed of 21 members, primarily from Sena (UBT), and seeks to maintain the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) services. Union leader Suhas Samant emphasized that this election is a precursor to future political alignments for local body polls.

Despite MNS's limited influence within BEST, the union provides a shared platform for the Thackeray cousins. Samant has accused the Mahayuti government of intentions to dismantle BEST, asserting the alliance's role as a safeguard for the civic services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025