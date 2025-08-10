Shiv Sena and MNS Forge Alliance for BEST Election

In a strategic move, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have joined forces to contest the forthcoming BEST credit society election through the newly-formed Utkarsh panel. Led by Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, the alliance marks a significant step towards broader electoral collaboration.

This panel is composed of 21 members, primarily from Sena (UBT), and seeks to maintain the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) services. Union leader Suhas Samant emphasized that this election is a precursor to future political alignments for local body polls.

Despite MNS's limited influence within BEST, the union provides a shared platform for the Thackeray cousins. Samant has accused the Mahayuti government of intentions to dismantle BEST, asserting the alliance's role as a safeguard for the civic services.

(With inputs from agencies.)