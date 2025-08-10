Diplomatic Dynamics: Vance's Push for Productive Peace Talks
U.S. Vice President JD Vance aims to organize talks between Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy. He believes a meeting with U.S. President Trump and Putin is necessary first. Vance shared insights during a Fox News interview, emphasizing strategic diplomacy's role in global peace efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-08-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 20:20 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a recent move aimed at fostering diplomatic relations, U.S. Vice President JD Vance discussed plans to arrange discussions involving Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Speaking on Fox News, Vance expressed that meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump beforehand could prove essential for a productive dialogue.
Vance underscored the significance of strategic diplomacy in achieving lasting peace, emphasizing that groundwork is crucial for successful high-level talks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi's 'friendship' with President Trump proving to be hollow: Congress
Judge issues temporary injunction against Trump administration cancellation of humanities grants
ANALYSIS-Trump's distraction methods fall flat against Epstein uproar
Trump plays golf in Scotland while protesters take to the streets and decry his visit
Trump's Diplomatic Push for Cambodia-Thailand Ceasefire