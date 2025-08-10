Saini Rebukes Congress over 'Vote-Theft' Allegations: Accuses False Agenda

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, launched a vehement critique of Congress, accusing the party of spreading a 'false agenda' regarding electoral fraud. The remarks came during a public address in Kurukshetra, where Saini dismissed allegations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi concerning vote rigging.

Rahul Gandhi had alleged a 'criminal fraud' in elections, suggesting collusion between the ruling BJP and the Election Commission. This claim followed an analysis of voting patterns in a Karnataka constituency. He deemed this as 'a crime against the Constitution.'

In his defense of the current administration, Saini emphasized India's progress under Prime Minister Modi and commended the Indian Air Force for its success in Operation Sindoor. He also highlighted the Congress's failure to meet public expectations in its 55-year rule, resulting in its electoral rejection.

(With inputs from agencies.)