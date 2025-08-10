Saini Rebukes Congress over 'Vote-Theft' Allegations: Accuses False Agenda
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized Congress for spreading false claims about election fraud, accusing them of a false agenda. Saini defended the integrity of the electoral process and highlighted India's progress under PM Modi. He also acknowledged the Indian Air Force's achievements during Operation Sindoor.
- Country:
- India
Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, launched a vehement critique of Congress, accusing the party of spreading a 'false agenda' regarding electoral fraud. The remarks came during a public address in Kurukshetra, where Saini dismissed allegations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi concerning vote rigging.
Rahul Gandhi had alleged a 'criminal fraud' in elections, suggesting collusion between the ruling BJP and the Election Commission. This claim followed an analysis of voting patterns in a Karnataka constituency. He deemed this as 'a crime against the Constitution.'
In his defense of the current administration, Saini emphasized India's progress under Prime Minister Modi and commended the Indian Air Force for its success in Operation Sindoor. He also highlighted the Congress's failure to meet public expectations in its 55-year rule, resulting in its electoral rejection.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jharkhand: BJP appoints Naveen Jaiswal as its chief whip in assembly
Cong won't be scared of BJP's intimidation, says Pilot as he meets Baghel's jailed son
Gujarat Cong camp: Rahul blames 'biased umpire' EC for poll defeats; slams BJP-RSS 'control'
Bengali Migrants: TMC MP Islam Criticizes BJP-led Haryana
Bengal: TMC leader dies days after brutal attack in Murshidabad; family blames BJP