Left Menu

Saini Rebukes Congress over 'Vote-Theft' Allegations: Accuses False Agenda

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized Congress for spreading false claims about election fraud, accusing them of a false agenda. Saini defended the integrity of the electoral process and highlighted India's progress under PM Modi. He also acknowledged the Indian Air Force's achievements during Operation Sindoor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-08-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 20:21 IST
Saini Rebukes Congress over 'Vote-Theft' Allegations: Accuses False Agenda
Saini
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, launched a vehement critique of Congress, accusing the party of spreading a 'false agenda' regarding electoral fraud. The remarks came during a public address in Kurukshetra, where Saini dismissed allegations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi concerning vote rigging.

Rahul Gandhi had alleged a 'criminal fraud' in elections, suggesting collusion between the ruling BJP and the Election Commission. This claim followed an analysis of voting patterns in a Karnataka constituency. He deemed this as 'a crime against the Constitution.'

In his defense of the current administration, Saini emphasized India's progress under Prime Minister Modi and commended the Indian Air Force for its success in Operation Sindoor. He also highlighted the Congress's failure to meet public expectations in its 55-year rule, resulting in its electoral rejection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025