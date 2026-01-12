Left Menu

Thackeray Duo Targets BJP's 'Goons and Thieves First' Policy

Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP for prioritizing 'goons and thieves' over national interests, calling the 'old BJP' dead. He emphasizes Maharashtra's linguistic pride and predicts Marathi mayors for Mumbai and Thane. Uddhav and Raj Thackeray urge voters to support their alliance in upcoming municipal elections against the BJP's influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-01-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 23:06 IST
Thackeray Duo Targets BJP's 'Goons and Thieves First' Policy
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery joint rally, Uddhav Thackeray accused the BJP of abandoning its 'nation first' ideology, now prioritizing 'goons and thieves.' Asserting Marathi pride, he forecasts Maharashtrian mayors for Mumbai and Thane.

Thackeray targets Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and lambasts the Fadnavis administration as 'shameless', urging votes for the Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance to safeguard Maharashtra's future.

Raj Thackeray criticizes the BJP's industrial ties with Gautam Adani, warning against their influences in Mumbai's municipal landscape. The Thackerays challenge language politics and financial lures in the upcoming civic elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

 Global
2
Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

 United States
3
Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

 Global
4
Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Surge

Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Sur...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026