Thackeray Duo Targets BJP's 'Goons and Thieves First' Policy

In a fiery joint rally, Uddhav Thackeray accused the BJP of abandoning its 'nation first' ideology, now prioritizing 'goons and thieves.' Asserting Marathi pride, he forecasts Maharashtrian mayors for Mumbai and Thane.

Thackeray targets Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and lambasts the Fadnavis administration as 'shameless', urging votes for the Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance to safeguard Maharashtra's future.

Raj Thackeray criticizes the BJP's industrial ties with Gautam Adani, warning against their influences in Mumbai's municipal landscape. The Thackerays challenge language politics and financial lures in the upcoming civic elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)