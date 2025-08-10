Trump's Controversial Plan: Eviction of Homeless in D.C.
President Donald Trump announced his intention to remove homeless individuals from Washington, D.C. and plans to incarcerate criminals. Despite no increase in crime rates, according to city officials, Trump aims to enhance the city's safety and appearance, sparking debate about his authority to implement such measures.
In a bold statement, President Donald Trump announced plans to relocate homeless individuals from Washington, D.C., with a commitment to also address criminal activity in the capital. Trump's remarks come despite assurances from Mayor Muriel Bowser of a significant decrease in violent crime.
During a Truth Social post, Trump elaborated his intentions, offering alternative housing options far from the capital and emphasizing a crackdown on crime. Trump's proposals have raised questions about his legal capacity to execute these plans, considering his jurisdiction limited to federal properties.
Mayor Bowser countered Trump's assertions, highlighting a 26% reduction in violent crime in the first half of 2025. With federal enforcement plans underway after a recent attack, the city administration remains focused on maintaining safety without resorting to drastic measures.
