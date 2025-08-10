Trump's Controversial Plan: Eviction of Homeless in D.C.

In a bold statement, President Donald Trump announced plans to relocate homeless individuals from Washington, D.C., with a commitment to also address criminal activity in the capital. Trump's remarks come despite assurances from Mayor Muriel Bowser of a significant decrease in violent crime.

During a Truth Social post, Trump elaborated his intentions, offering alternative housing options far from the capital and emphasizing a crackdown on crime. Trump's proposals have raised questions about his legal capacity to execute these plans, considering his jurisdiction limited to federal properties.

Mayor Bowser countered Trump's assertions, highlighting a 26% reduction in violent crime in the first half of 2025. With federal enforcement plans underway after a recent attack, the city administration remains focused on maintaining safety without resorting to drastic measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)