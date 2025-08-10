Unprecedented Victory Margins in Himachal: Pratibha Singh Raises Doubts
Pratibha Singh, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee Chief, expresses concern over the unprecedented victory margins of BJP candidates in the 2019 elections. She questions the legitimacy of these results, aligning her doubts with Rahul Gandhi's criticism of electoral malpractice. Singh plans to address her concerns publicly, supported by fellow Congress leaders.
In an intensified debate over electoral integrity, Congress leader Pratibha Singh voiced concerns on Sunday about the unusually large victory margins secured by BJP candidates in Himachal Pradesh during the 2019 elections.
At a recent press briefing, Singh explored possible discrepancies, highlighting the unprecedented scale of the winning margins which ranged from 3.27 lakh to 4.77 lakh votes, contrasting sharply with past political contests. This, she claims, is an indicator of possible electoral anomalies.
In light of Kangana Ranaut's 2024 victory against Vikramaditya Singh in the Mandi seat, Singh's skepticism grows. Congressional leaders nationwide echo similar doubts, prompting plans to publicly challenge these discrepancies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
