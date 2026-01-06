Political Tensions Rise: Rama Rao Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Broken Promises
The conflict between Congress and BRS escalates as K T Rama Rao criticizes Rahul Gandhi for failing to fulfill election promises. This follows comments from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy regarding alleged injustices in Telangana during the previous BRS regime, particularly over irrigation projects.
Political tensions between Congress and BRS soared on Tuesday when BRS Working President K T Rama Rao launched a sharp criticism at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of failing to deliver on election promises.
This verbal assault came as a counter to remarks from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who suggested that BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and other leaders deserved severe accountability for perceived injustices regarding river water allocation under their prior administration.
In Jangaon, Rama Rao called out Gandhi for allegedly misleading farmers with promises that have not been realized, fueling an already volatile political atmosphere.
(With inputs from agencies.)
