Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise: Rama Rao Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Broken Promises

The conflict between Congress and BRS escalates as K T Rama Rao criticizes Rahul Gandhi for failing to fulfill election promises. This follows comments from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy regarding alleged injustices in Telangana during the previous BRS regime, particularly over irrigation projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:12 IST
Political Tensions Rise: Rama Rao Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Broken Promises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions between Congress and BRS soared on Tuesday when BRS Working President K T Rama Rao launched a sharp criticism at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of failing to deliver on election promises.

This verbal assault came as a counter to remarks from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who suggested that BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and other leaders deserved severe accountability for perceived injustices regarding river water allocation under their prior administration.

In Jangaon, Rama Rao called out Gandhi for allegedly misleading farmers with promises that have not been realized, fueling an already volatile political atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Runaya and ECKART: Revolutionizing Aluminium Powder Production in India

Runaya and ECKART: Revolutionizing Aluminium Powder Production in India

 India
2
Mexican Inflation: A Pivotal Moment for Monetary Policy

Mexican Inflation: A Pivotal Moment for Monetary Policy

 Global
3
Noida Call Center Scam Exposed: 13 Arrested in Insurance Fraud Operation

Noida Call Center Scam Exposed: 13 Arrested in Insurance Fraud Operation

 India
4
Unveiling the Controversy: A High-Profile Resignation at RPSC

Unveiling the Controversy: A High-Profile Resignation at RPSC

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026