Anticipation Builds for Statehood Restoration in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, expressed optimism on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might declare the restoration of full statehood to the Union Territory during the upcoming Independence Day address at the Red Fort.

Speaking at a National Conference public meeting near Tali Morh Bari, Choudhary recalled the controversial downgrading of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories in 2019, urging the restoration of statehood as promised by Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He emphasized the need for immediate action in the current parliamentary session.

Highlighting achievements under Omar Abdullah's leadership, Choudhary and National Conference president Rattan Lal Gupta, emphasized their commitment to equitable development and continued advocacy for statehood restoration, reflecting public dissent against the 2019 decision.