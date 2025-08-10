Left Menu

Anticipation Builds for Statehood Restoration in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary hopes Prime Minister Modi will announce the restoration of full statehood during the Independence Day address. The downgrading of the state in 2019 remains controversial, and calls for its reversal grow louder as the National Conference mobilizes support across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-08-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 23:40 IST
Anticipation Builds for Statehood Restoration in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, expressed optimism on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might declare the restoration of full statehood to the Union Territory during the upcoming Independence Day address at the Red Fort.

Speaking at a National Conference public meeting near Tali Morh Bari, Choudhary recalled the controversial downgrading of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories in 2019, urging the restoration of statehood as promised by Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He emphasized the need for immediate action in the current parliamentary session.

Highlighting achievements under Omar Abdullah's leadership, Choudhary and National Conference president Rattan Lal Gupta, emphasized their commitment to equitable development and continued advocacy for statehood restoration, reflecting public dissent against the 2019 decision.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025