Netanyahu's Controversial Defense of Gaza Offensive: Global Repercussions and Humanitarian Crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defends an expanded military offensive in Gaza amid global criticism, asserting Israel must defeat Hamas. Heavy bombardment in Gaza City results in journalist casualties, intensifying international concern. Netanyahu promises increased aid distribution and denies starvation, while the humanitarian toll mounts, exacerbating the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-08-2025 04:07 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 04:07 IST
Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a bold defense against international uproar, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu maintained that Israel's military offensive in Gaza is crucial to dismantling Hamas. Netanyahu emphasized Israel's need to 'finish the job' amidst escalating condemnation from domestic and global fronts.

Journalists were among those killed during intensified strikes in Gaza City, sparking international outrage and prompting statements from organizations like the Committee to Protect Journalists, which had previously warned of such dangers.

Global reactions to Israel's actions vary, with the United Nations expressing alarm over the growing humanitarian crisis, while the United States firmly supports Israel's security strategies. Rising casualty figures, including malnutrition-related deaths, highlight the dire situation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

