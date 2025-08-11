Netanyahu's Controversial Defense of Gaza Offensive: Global Repercussions and Humanitarian Crisis

In a bold defense against international uproar, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu maintained that Israel's military offensive in Gaza is crucial to dismantling Hamas. Netanyahu emphasized Israel's need to 'finish the job' amidst escalating condemnation from domestic and global fronts.

Journalists were among those killed during intensified strikes in Gaza City, sparking international outrage and prompting statements from organizations like the Committee to Protect Journalists, which had previously warned of such dangers.

Global reactions to Israel's actions vary, with the United Nations expressing alarm over the growing humanitarian crisis, while the United States firmly supports Israel's security strategies. Rising casualty figures, including malnutrition-related deaths, highlight the dire situation in the region.

