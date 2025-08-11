Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Criticizes Government's Advertising Expenditure Surge

The Trinamool Congress criticized the Union government for an 84% increase in advertising expenditure from 2020 to 2025 and for not providing these details in Parliament. The government directed MPs to find the figures on the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity's website, prompting further criticism from the TMC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 07:43 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 07:43 IST
Trinamool Congress Criticizes Government's Advertising Expenditure Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress has spotlighted a dramatic surge of over 84% in the Union government's advertising expenditure from 2020-21 to 2024-25. The party condemned the government's failure to present this information in Parliament, directing instead that figures could be accessed through the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity's (DAVP) website.

During a session on August 8, TMC leader Derek O'Brien demanded a breakdown of the government's spending on newspaper and television advertisements over the past five years. However, a written response from Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan directed Parliament to the Central Bureau of Communication's data online.

O'Brien criticized the government for evasive tactics and disclosed that an analysis of the DAVP data depicted significant ad spending peaks, particularly in 2023-24, a pre-election year. The TMC's scrutiny revealed total expenditures of Rs. 2,320.14 crore during the five-year span, averaging Rs. 454 crore annually for 66 ministries.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025