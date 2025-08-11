Left Menu

Congress Accuses BJP and EC of Election Tampering

The Congress in Tripura has accused the BJP-led central government and the Election Commission of undermining the electoral process. Spokesperson Prabir Chakraborty highlighted alleged voter list manipulations and called for vigilance to ensure transparent elections. The party urges citizens to oppose vote rigging and join their awareness campaign.

In a press conference on Monday, the Tripura Congress unit leveled significant charges against the BJP-led central government and the Election Commission, accusing them of corrupting the election process.

Congress spokesperson Prabir Chakraborty claimed that manipulation of voter lists has turned elections into a farce, prompting the party to launch a statewide campaign. The Congress is calling on citizens to become more aware of these alleged activities.

Highlighting the need for electoral integrity, Chakraborty urged vigilant measures to ensure fair elections and prevent any illegal modifications to voter lists. He appealed to all citizens to join forces against potential vote-rigging.

