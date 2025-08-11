Left Menu

Leadership Shift: Giani Harpreet Singh Leads SAD Faction, Amidst Inner Turmoil

Giani Harpreet Singh has been elected president of a rebel faction of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Amritsar. Satwant Kaur, daughter of a notable Sikh leader, was chosen as chairperson of the Panthic council. The fringe faction arises amidst significant internal conflict within the SAD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable shift within the political landscape of the Sikh community, Giani Harpreet Singh has been elected as the president of a dissident faction of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The election took place during a delegate session organized by the Akal Takht-appointed committee at Gurdwara Burj Akali Phoola Singh in Amritsar.

Alongside Singh, Satwant Kaur, daughter of former All India Sikh Students Federation president Amrik Singh, was elected as chairperson of the Panthic council. The appointments reflect the continuing rifts within the SAD, as the faction seeks to carve its distinct identity amidst ongoing controversies.

Singh, a former jathedar, previously involved in a significant disciplinary action against SAD leaders, now leads a group rebelling against the established party leadership. The parallel membership drive initiated by this group signals a deeper division as it asserts its stance against the established party line of leaders like Sukhbir Singh Badal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

