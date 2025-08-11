EU Concerns Over U.S.-Russia Summit on Ukraine Crisis

As Europe braces for a pivotal U.S.-Russia summit, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has voiced apprehension about exclusion from peace discussions concerning Ukraine. He emphasized the necessity of Washington consulting European allies ahead of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

President Donald Trump recently announced this impending dialogue aimed at ending the prolonged conflict initiated by Russia's incursion into Ukraine. Tusk, speaking at a press conference, underscored the commitment of the American side to collaborate with European partners before sealing any agreement.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy remains steadfast in resisting concessions to Moscow, advocating instead for heightened pressure against the Kremlin. European leaders continue to highlight the importance of preserving Ukraine's sovereignty and ensuring security for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)