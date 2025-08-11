Left Menu

EU Concerns Over U.S.-Russia Summit on Ukraine Crisis

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed concerns over the U.S. negotiating peace terms with Russia without proper European involvement. European ministers plan a strategy meeting ahead of the U.S.-Russia talks in Alaska, focusing on safeguarding Ukraine's sovereignty. Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:44 IST
  • Belgium

As Europe braces for a pivotal U.S.-Russia summit, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has voiced apprehension about exclusion from peace discussions concerning Ukraine. He emphasized the necessity of Washington consulting European allies ahead of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

President Donald Trump recently announced this impending dialogue aimed at ending the prolonged conflict initiated by Russia's incursion into Ukraine. Tusk, speaking at a press conference, underscored the commitment of the American side to collaborate with European partners before sealing any agreement.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy remains steadfast in resisting concessions to Moscow, advocating instead for heightened pressure against the Kremlin. European leaders continue to highlight the importance of preserving Ukraine's sovereignty and ensuring security for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

