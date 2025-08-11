The Curious Absence of Jagdeep Dhankhar: A Political Mystery
Jairam Ramesh, a Congress leader, raises concerns over former Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar's disappearance after his resignation on July 21. Ramesh also questions a recent meeting between PM Modi and another ex-vice president, M Venkaiah Naidu.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has voiced worries regarding former Rajya Sabha chairman and ex-vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar's mysterious absence since his resignation on July 21.
Ramesh speculates the significance of a recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and another former vice president, M Venkaiah Naidu.
While Dhankhar remains absent from the public eye, Naidu reportedly had a 45-minute meeting with the Prime Minister in the national capital, sparking questions and speculation.
