Parliament's Legislative Push Amidst Opposition Turmoil

Parliament pushed through eight crucial Bills on Monday, despite facing fierce disruptions from opposition parties. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized the opposition for their role in halting proceedings, emphasizing the government's commitment to advance its legislative agenda regardless of participation from dissenting members.

Rijiju, speaking at a press conference, signaled the potential for an early end to the Monsoon session due to ongoing disturbances. He accused opposition parties, notably the Congress, of prioritizing headline management over legislative duties, arguing they lacked faith in democratic institutions.

Despite 14 days of interruptions, significant progress was made as the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha cleared key Bills. Rijiju made a final appeal for constructive opposition engagement, stressing the importance of discussions while warning that the legislative process would proceed with or without them.

