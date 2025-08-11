Opposition's Protest March Against 'Vote Theft' Faces Police Detention
On Monday, opposition MPs, led by figures including Rahul Gandhi, held a protest march against alleged electoral roll revisions in Bihar, termed as 'vote chori,' from Parliament House to the Election Commission. The march was stopped by police mid-way. The protest sparked allegations from the BJP of attempts to create instability.
In a high-stakes political move, opposition MPs, spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi, took to the streets on Monday, protesting alleged irregularities in Bihar's electoral roll revisions. The march, originating from Parliament House and aimed at the Election Commission office, faced police intervention mid-way.
The BJP criticized the opposition's actions, accusing them of fostering 'anarchy and instability' in the nation. The protest also touched upon the contentious issue of 'vote theft,' with opposition leaders accusing the Election Commission of disenfranchising voters.
Prominent political figures, including Sharad Pawar and Mallikarjun Kharge, were present, and the demonstration saw MPs briefly detained, highlighting the intense political divide over the upcoming elections. The incident culminated in a war of words between the government and opposition, with allegations of undermining democratic principles.
