Political Turmoil: Rajanna's Exit Sparks Controversy in Karnataka
BJP claims the removal of Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna from the Karnataka Cabinet underscores internal strife within Congress. The BJP argues Rajanna's ousting, after speaking on alleged 'vote theft', betrays the ST community and highlights Congress's anti-truth stance. Rajanna was seen as close to Siddaramaiah.
In a dramatic political development, Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna was dismissed from the Karnataka Cabinet, a move interpreted by the BJP as evidence of discord within the ruling Congress party. BJP leaders assert the decision to remove Rajanna reflects a betrayal of the Scheduled Tribes (ST) community due to his honesty about alleged 'vote theft'.
BJP's R Ashoka criticized the minister's removal, terming it a revolutionary political change that he had predicted would occur by October, but had begun earlier. According to party insiders, Rajanna's dismissal came directly from the Congress high command, indicating Siddaramaiah's waning influence within the government.
State BJP President B Y Vijayendra highlighted the removal as a significant illustration of Congress's stance against truth, particularly for leaders from marginalized communities. The controversy also sheds light on the perceived lack of internal democracy within the Congress, as Rajanna's public comments resulted in his expulsion.
