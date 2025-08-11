Allegations and Tension: YSRCP Raises Concerns Over Pulivendula By-Elections

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has raised serious concerns ahead of the Pulivendula ZPTC by-elections scheduled for Tuesday, alleging widespread electoral malpractices under a tense atmosphere. These claims have been fervently opposed by the ruling TDP, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

In a press release, the YSRCP accused the ruling party of attempting to influence the elections through voter intimidation, financial inducements, and manipulation of polling booth locations. They assert that up to Rs 10,000 is being offered to secure votes in favor of the TDP-backed coalition.

The YSRCP has called on the State Election Commission (SEC) to enforce stringent measures to prevent these alleged malpractices. This by-election arises following the death of former ZPTC member C Maheshwar Reddy. The TDP has yet to respond to these allegations.