Mystery Surrounds Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's Whereabouts

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, alongside other opposition members, has raised questions about the whereabouts of former Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Ramesh claimed Dhankhar has been 'unseen, unheard, unread' since July 21, though Telugu media reported a recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has also expressed concern, writing to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking answers. Raut questioned Dhankhar's safety and requested clarity about the former Vice President's health and current status.

Speculation intensifies that Dhankhar, who resigned citing health reasons, may be confined to his residence. Rajya Sabha colleagues consider legal action for his well-being, amid the impending election for a new Vice President happening on September 9.

