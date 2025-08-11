Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's Whereabouts

Concerns are mounting over former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar who has been reportedly 'unseen, unheard, unread' since his resignation on July 21. Prominent political figures call for clarity, urging Home Minister Amit Shah to address rumors about Dhankhar's health and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:26 IST
Mystery Surrounds Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's Whereabouts
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, alongside other opposition members, has raised questions about the whereabouts of former Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Ramesh claimed Dhankhar has been 'unseen, unheard, unread' since July 21, though Telugu media reported a recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has also expressed concern, writing to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking answers. Raut questioned Dhankhar's safety and requested clarity about the former Vice President's health and current status.

Speculation intensifies that Dhankhar, who resigned citing health reasons, may be confined to his residence. Rajya Sabha colleagues consider legal action for his well-being, amid the impending election for a new Vice President happening on September 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025