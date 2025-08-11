Left Menu

Giani Harpreet Singh's Bold Step: Leading a New Akali Faction for Punjab and Panth

Giani Harpreet Singh has been elected as the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal breakaway faction, emphasizing his commitment to serving Punjab and the Sikh community while refusing to contest any elections. He criticized the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD, calling it 'bhagora dal' for defying religious directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:30 IST
Giani Harpreet Singh
Giani Harpreet Singh, the newly elected chief of the Shiromani Akali Dal breakaway faction, has declared his dedication to serving Punjab and the Sikh community, labeling the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led group as 'bhagora dal' for defying the Akal Takht's December directive.

Refusing to run for any political office, Singh emphasized his focus on the community's welfare. He was unanimously chosen as the faction's president at a delegate meeting in Amritsar, a session also notable for the appointment of Satwant Kaur as the 'Panthic' council chairperson.

Singh, previously dismissed as jathedar by the SGPC, accused the Badal faction of threatening character assassination against his faction. Meanwhile, Singh also criticized the central government for a delay in holding SGPC elections, suggesting a collusion with the Badal-led group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

