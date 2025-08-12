Trump Extends Tariff Truce with China

In a significant move impacting international trade, U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to extend the pause on sharply higher tariffs on Chinese imports for another 90 days, as reported by a White House official.

This extension comes as the tariff truce between Beijing and Washington, which was originally scheduled to expire on August 12 at 00:01 (04:01 GMT), gains a reprieve. The Trump administration had previously suggested that such an extension was possible amidst ongoing negotiations.

The extension signifies a potential thawing of trade tensions between the two economic superpowers and offers more time for discussions on resolving key trade disputes that have impacted global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)