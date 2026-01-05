Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Andhra Couple in Washington
A couple from Andhra Pradesh, K Krishna Kishore and Asha, died in a road accident in Washington, USA. They moved to the US in 1999. Their sudden demise has devastated their family in the West Godavari district. The couple is survived by two children and Kishore's visually impaired parents.
Tragedy struck a family from Andhra Pradesh as a couple, K Krishna Kishore and his wife Asha, succumbed to a road accident in Washington, USA. The shocking incident has left their relatives in the West Godavari district of India heartbroken.
Kishore, 49, originally from Palakollu, had migrated to the United States in 1999. He married Asha, who was already established there, and the couple had been residing in America since. They are survived by a son and a daughter.
The couple had recently returned to the US after visiting their hometown. Kishore's father, who is visually impaired, and his mother remain in West Godavari, while his sister is also settled in America.
