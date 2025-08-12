Parliamentary Panel Warns of Rising Chinese Influence in Indian Ocean

The parliamentary panel on external affairs has raised alarms over the increasing influence of China in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), warning of significant threats to India's national security. They point to a growing China-Pakistan naval alliance that enhances Pakistan's naval capabilities and challenges India's strategic autonomy across critical maritime zones.

The Ministry of External Affairs has outlined key challenges in the IOR, identifying geopolitical risks, maritime security threats, and infrastructure gaps. These include threats to maritime traffic, piracy, terrorism, and issues of freedom of navigation, emphasizing the heightened presence of extra-regional players like China.

China's expanding naval and commercial footprint in the IOR, through infrastructure projects and military advancements such as Carrier Battle Groups, is altering the regional power dynamics. The parliamentary panel urges India to strengthen its maritime domain awareness and naval capabilities while fostering strategic partnerships to counterbalance Chinese domination.

