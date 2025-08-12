Left Menu

Parliamentary Panel Warns of Rising Chinese Influence in Indian Ocean

The parliamentary panel on external affairs highlighted concerns over increasing Chinese influence in the Indian Ocean Region, which threatens India's national security. The strengthening China-Pakistan naval nexus also raises alarms. The panel emphasized countering this threat through advanced technologies, enhanced naval capabilities, and strategic alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 00:31 IST
  India

The parliamentary panel on external affairs has raised alarms over the increasing influence of China in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), warning of significant threats to India's national security. They point to a growing China-Pakistan naval alliance that enhances Pakistan's naval capabilities and challenges India's strategic autonomy across critical maritime zones.

The Ministry of External Affairs has outlined key challenges in the IOR, identifying geopolitical risks, maritime security threats, and infrastructure gaps. These include threats to maritime traffic, piracy, terrorism, and issues of freedom of navigation, emphasizing the heightened presence of extra-regional players like China.

China's expanding naval and commercial footprint in the IOR, through infrastructure projects and military advancements such as Carrier Battle Groups, is altering the regional power dynamics. The parliamentary panel urges India to strengthen its maritime domain awareness and naval capabilities while fostering strategic partnerships to counterbalance Chinese domination.

