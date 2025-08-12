Left Menu

Owaisi Condemns Pakistan's Nuclear Sabre-Rattling

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi strongly criticized Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's recent nuclear threats against India, particularly because they were made from the US soil. He urged the Modi government to respond politically and highlighted the need for increased defense spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-08-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 14:28 IST
Owaisi Condemns Pakistan's Nuclear Sabre-Rattling
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold stance against recent threats, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi condemned Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's nuclear rhetoric against India, which was delivered from US soil. He insisted that this act calls for more than just a diplomatic response from India.

Owaisi, an MP from Hyderabad, emphasized India's strategic ties with the US and urged the central government to raise a strong protest against this misuse of American grounds. He further criticized the current defense budget allocation under the Modi government, advocating for heightened military preparedness.

These developments come as India remains firm against succumbing to nuclear intimidation. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted concerns over Pakistan's military ties with terrorist groups and reiterated India's commitment to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025