Owaisi Condemns Pakistan's Nuclear Sabre-Rattling
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi strongly criticized Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's recent nuclear threats against India, particularly because they were made from the US soil. He urged the Modi government to respond politically and highlighted the need for increased defense spending.
In a bold stance against recent threats, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi condemned Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's nuclear rhetoric against India, which was delivered from US soil. He insisted that this act calls for more than just a diplomatic response from India.
Owaisi, an MP from Hyderabad, emphasized India's strategic ties with the US and urged the central government to raise a strong protest against this misuse of American grounds. He further criticized the current defense budget allocation under the Modi government, advocating for heightened military preparedness.
These developments come as India remains firm against succumbing to nuclear intimidation. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted concerns over Pakistan's military ties with terrorist groups and reiterated India's commitment to national security.
