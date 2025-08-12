Indian Youth Congress Rallies Against Alleged Vote Theft
The Indian Youth Congress held a 'Halla Bol' march to protest against alleged vote theft and weakened democracy by the BJP and Election Commission. Led by IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib, the march was halted by police. Prominent opposition figures also joined a parallel protest challenging vote fraud.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Youth Congress organized a 'Halla Bol' march on Tuesday, to voice concerns over alleged 'vote-chori' and threats to democracy posed by the BJP and Election Commission.
Mobilizing from their headquarters on Raisina Road, the protestors intended to reach the Election Commission office but were intercepted by law enforcement outside their starting point.
Leadership from IYC including President Uday Bhanu Chib accused the BJP of electoral malpractice, claiming Rahul Gandhi has revealed their misconduct. Simultaneously, leaders of the INDIA bloc, like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, were detained during a related protest concerning alleged electoral roll manipulation for upcoming elections.
ALSO READ
Parliament in Chaos: Rahul Gandhi Sets the Stage for Crucial Operation Sindoor Debate
Devotion and Democracy: Uttarakhand's Shravan Celebrations and Panchayat Elections
Rahul Gandhi Faces Defamation Charges Over Hathras Remarks
Controversial Voting Law Sparks Democracy Debate in New Zealand
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi's Tactics in India-Pakistan Standoff