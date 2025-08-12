Indian Youth Congress Rallies Against Alleged Vote Theft

The Indian Youth Congress organized a 'Halla Bol' march on Tuesday, to voice concerns over alleged 'vote-chori' and threats to democracy posed by the BJP and Election Commission.

Mobilizing from their headquarters on Raisina Road, the protestors intended to reach the Election Commission office but were intercepted by law enforcement outside their starting point.

Leadership from IYC including President Uday Bhanu Chib accused the BJP of electoral malpractice, claiming Rahul Gandhi has revealed their misconduct. Simultaneously, leaders of the INDIA bloc, like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, were detained during a related protest concerning alleged electoral roll manipulation for upcoming elections.