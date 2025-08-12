Left Menu

Electoral Chaos: Pulivendula's Contentious By-Election

YSRCP leader YS Avinash Reddy called for the cancellation of Pulivendula ZPTC by-election, citing electoral malpractices by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Reddy, detained by police, accused TDP and BJP of rigging votes. Tensions escalated with allegations of booth capturing and voter intimidation.

Updated: 12-08-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 15:54 IST
  • India

YSRCP leader and Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy demanded the cancellation of the Pulivendula ZPTC by-election, accusing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of orchestrating electoral malpractices, including booth capturing and voter intimidation, undermining the election's fairness.

The bypoll began contentiously in Kadapa district, with police detaining Avinash Reddy, who requested a rescheduled vote supervised by central forces. Reddy blamed TDP and BJP members for allegedly manipulating votes by importing party workers from outside constituencies, seeking neutral oversight for transparency.

Tensions flared as police tactics, such as Avinash Reddy's arrest, sparked accusations of bias. The opposition party called on the State Election Commission for immediate intervention to safeguard democratic processes during the turbulent elections.

