Electoral Chaos: Pulivendula's Contentious By-Election

YSRCP leader and Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy demanded the cancellation of the Pulivendula ZPTC by-election, accusing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of orchestrating electoral malpractices, including booth capturing and voter intimidation, undermining the election's fairness.

The bypoll began contentiously in Kadapa district, with police detaining Avinash Reddy, who requested a rescheduled vote supervised by central forces. Reddy blamed TDP and BJP members for allegedly manipulating votes by importing party workers from outside constituencies, seeking neutral oversight for transparency.

Tensions flared as police tactics, such as Avinash Reddy's arrest, sparked accusations of bias. The opposition party called on the State Election Commission for immediate intervention to safeguard democratic processes during the turbulent elections.

