Priyanka Gandhi and Israeli Diplomat Clash Over Gaza Conflict

In a heated exchange, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused Israel of committing genocide in Palestine, criticizing the Indian government's silence on the matter. Gandhi expressed her frustration, highlighting the devastating impact on civilians, particularly children, and condemned the targeting of Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza.

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar retorted by rejecting Gandhi's accusations, emphasizing Israeli actions against Hamas, whom he blamed for the humanitarian crisis. Azar pointed out Israel's efforts to provide aid to Gaza, countering claims of genocide with data on Gaza's population growth and aid facilitation.

The Congress party stood by Priyanka Gandhi, denouncing the Israeli diplomat's remarks. The UN Human Rights Office condemned the strike on journalists, bringing further international attention to the situation. As the diplomatic spat unfolds, Gandhi continues her vocal support for the Palestinian cause.

