Election Chaos in Pulivendula: YSRCP Leader Demands Re-Poll Under Central Forces

YSRCP leader and Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy has called for the cancellation of the Pulivendula ZPTC by-election, alleging massive electoral malpractices orchestrated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's regime. Reddy, taken into custody by police, criticized the election process as unfair and demanded a re-poll supervised by central police forces.

Tensions escalated as police placed both YSRCP and rival TDP leaders under house arrest to maintain order. The opposition YSRCP accused TDP of vote rigging by bringing in party supporters from other areas. They also decried the heavy police presence, alleging bias against their party's workers and intimidation tactics, shadowing the election's integrity.

Allegations of booth capturing and voter harassment have raised serious questions about the fairness of the elections. Opposition party leaders called upon the State Election Commission to actively ensure a balanced electoral process, free from political interference and state-sponsored manipulation, amid accusations against Naidu's coalition for subverting democratic norms.

