Clashes Over Maratha Quota: A Political Tug-of-War

BJP MLC Parinay Fuke accused Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange of being influenced by Sharad Pawar, aligning his protests with election timings. Jarange has announced a hunger strike, urging recognition of Marathas as Kunbis for reservation under OBC. Officials dispute his claims and motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai/Jalna | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:58 IST
Parinay Fuke
  • Country:
  • India

In an escalating political controversy, BJP MLC Parinay Fuke accused Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange of being influenced by NCP's Sharad Pawar, comparing his protest timing to "frogs appearing in the rainy season." This comes as Jarange criticizes Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over unfulfilled promises regarding Maratha reservations.

Jarange announced a hunger strike on August 29 in Mumbai, demanding recognition of Marathas as Kunbis under the OBC category for government jobs and education. Despite allegations against him, Jarange maintains that failure to address Maratha community issues will have severe consequences.

Efforts to tackle the reservation crisis have led to criticisms from various political leaders, marking a deep division over the issue. Fuke claims that Jarange's protests are politically motivated, while others point to previous government failures for the Supreme Court's reservation rollback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

