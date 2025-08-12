Left Menu

DeSantis Names Successor: A New Chapter in Florida Politics

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has chosen Republican state Sen. Jay Collins as the next lieutenant governor, a move seen as solidifying his political legacy. Collins, an Army veteran, might run to succeed DeSantis, setting the stage for a potential clash with Trump-endorsed Byron Donalds in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Talahassee | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:36 IST
Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed state Senator Jay Collins as the new lieutenant governor, marking a significant decision in his final term. DeSantis, who will not be eligible for reelection in 2026, aims to cement his political influence through this choice.

Collins, an Army combat veteran, could potentially run to succeed DeSantis, raising the stakes for a proxy battle with former President Donald Trump's endorsed candidate, Congressman Byron Donalds. The lieutenant governor position in Florida holds few duties beyond stepping in for the governor if needed, but it remains a prestigious stepping stone in political careers.

Originally from Montana, Collins has overcome personal hardships, including homelessness and losing a leg in the military. Despite these challenges, he served five more years in the Army Special Forces. DeSantis's decision highlights his strategic positioning and focus on elevating key allies, even as discussions continue about his wife, Casey DeSantis, who is also considered a potential future contender.

(With inputs from agencies.)

