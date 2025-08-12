Left Menu

Vote Fraud Allegations: Chennithala Challenges Democracy's Future

Ramesh Chennithala accuses BJP and Election Commission of 'vote fraud' in 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, alleging collusion and undermining democracy. Congress plans intensified protests against the central government. The INDIA bloc opposes EC's limited MP discussions, amidst claims of corruption and failed policies by the Mahayuti government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 12-08-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:25 IST
Vote Fraud Allegations: Chennithala Challenges Democracy's Future
Ramesh Chennithala
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala has raised serious allegations of 'vote fraud' pertaining to the 2024 assembly elections. He claims that the Election Commission ignored data from the opposition highlighting possible irregularities in the voting process.

The Congress alleges collusion between the BJP and ECI, accusing them of undermining the electoral process to favor the Mahayuti alliance over the MVA, which secured a majority in the previous Lok Sabha polls. Chennithala insists on intensified nationwide protests to defend democracy under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

Further stirring the political pot, Chennithala alleged systemic corruption within the Mahayuti government and criticized the central administration, linking the failings in governance to broader foreign policy missteps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025