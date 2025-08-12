Vote Fraud Allegations: Chennithala Challenges Democracy's Future
Ramesh Chennithala accuses BJP and Election Commission of 'vote fraud' in 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, alleging collusion and undermining democracy. Congress plans intensified protests against the central government. The INDIA bloc opposes EC's limited MP discussions, amidst claims of corruption and failed policies by the Mahayuti government.
Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala has raised serious allegations of 'vote fraud' pertaining to the 2024 assembly elections. He claims that the Election Commission ignored data from the opposition highlighting possible irregularities in the voting process.
The Congress alleges collusion between the BJP and ECI, accusing them of undermining the electoral process to favor the Mahayuti alliance over the MVA, which secured a majority in the previous Lok Sabha polls. Chennithala insists on intensified nationwide protests to defend democracy under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.
Further stirring the political pot, Chennithala alleged systemic corruption within the Mahayuti government and criticized the central administration, linking the failings in governance to broader foreign policy missteps.
