Amit Shah's Directness: Rahul Gandhi's Election Inquiry Unanswered

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a gathering, critiquing Rahul Gandhi's electoral strategies while highlighting BJP's connection with people's preferences. Shah emphasized BJP's development-centric approach by granting land rights and developing infrastructure in Ahmedabad. Gandhi's lack of understanding of popular initiatives, Shah quipped, contributes to Congress's electoral defeats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-12-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 19:10 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, critiqued Congress's electoral strategy during a public address near Ahmedabad on Sunday, suggesting Rahul Gandhi's misunderstanding of popular preferences as a reason for their electoral losses.

Shah emphasized BJP's success, attributing it to their alignment with citizens' interests, and highlighted recent initiatives, including developing local infrastructure and granting land rights to displaced citizens.

Despite the Congress's past governance, beneficiaries finally received land rights 50 years after being displaced. Shah's remarks underscored BJP's development-focused leadership, contrasting it with what he termed as Congress's disconnected policies.

