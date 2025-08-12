Sikh Politics: Rift in Shiromani Akali Dal Intensifies

The Shiromani Akali Dal, led by Sukhbir Singh Badal, has announced plans to file a criminal complaint against leaders of a breakaway faction. Accusations involve alleged misappropriation of the party's name. The Badal faction insists it is the legitimate entity recognized by the Election Commission's 1996 notification.

The breakaway faction, which recently elected Giani Harpreet Singh as its president, claims to be the authentic Shiromani Akali Dal. This group has criticized the Badal-led body as having defied an Akal Takht directive meant to revitalize the party by December 2024. Amidst accusations, the breakaway group aims to claim the SAD's election symbol and party office.

Senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema condemned these actions, accusing the faction of attempting to deceive the public. Cheema also highlighted legal flaws in the breakaway group's actions, noting they failed to conduct a proper membership drive. The conflict extends to recent political maneuvers, demonstrated by the SAD's grassroots campaign against the AAP government's land policy, culminating in a planned thanksgiving ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)