Akhilesh Yadav Charges BJP with Vote Manipulation in Bihar

In a recent address, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring to manipulate the electoral process in Bihar through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He alleged that these actions were attempts by the BJP to sway the outcome of the upcoming assembly elections.

During his visit to Jharkhand, Yadav paid homage to the late Shibu Soren at his ancestral village Nemra. He praised Soren's lifelong dedication to tribal rights and upliftment and urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to continue his father's legacy of advocating for tribal and oppressed communities in the region.

Yadav also addressed the ongoing legal scrutiny surrounding High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, questioning the motives and outcomes of similar proposals in the past. He called for accountability and transparency in the judicial processes, noting the importance of upholding judicial integrity.

