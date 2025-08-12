Assembly Drama: Video Recording Sparks Controversy

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana issued a stern warning to Samajwadi Party legislator Pallavi Patel, who was caught filming protests during a legislative session. The Speaker instructed Patel to delete the footage immediately and cautioned her against using the video publicly.

The incident occurred on the second day of the Assembly's Monsoon Session, where Samajwadi Party members raised slogans against the government regarding the Fatehpur issue. The protests took place in front of the Speaker's podium, creating a stir within the House.

Pallavi Patel, affiliated with Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) and elected from Sirathu constituency, gained attention by filming the commotion. The Speaker's directive to delete the footage underscores the tension within the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and highlights potential disciplinary action if Patel defies the warning.

(With inputs from agencies.)