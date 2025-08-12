Left Menu

Trump Administration Alters U.S. Human Rights Report

The Trump administration has markedly shifted the tone of the U.S. Human Rights Report, softening criticism of allies like El Salvador and Israel while amplifying concerns about European freedom of speech and human rights in Brazil and South Africa. These changes align with the administration’s 'America First' approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 23:17 IST
The Trump administration has introduced significant alterations to the U.S. State Department's 2024 Human Rights Report. Contrasting previous editions, the report reduces criticism of allies such as El Salvador and Israel, nations with contentious human rights records according to advocacy groups.

This year's report, however, raises concerns about freedom of speech in Europe and criticizes countries like Brazil and South Africa. Critics say these changes reflect the 'America First' policy, prioritizing alliances over human rights concerns. Additionally, criticism of LGBTQI rights has largely been omitted.

The report's delayed release follows extensive revisions by Trump appointees. Critics highlight the administration's departure from traditional U.S. democracy promotion. Instead, it selectively addresses human rights issues, a shift seen by critics as aligning with U.S. political interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

