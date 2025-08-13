Locals Protest U.S. Vice President JD Vance's Visit to the Cotswolds
U.S. Vice President JD Vance visited Britain's Cotswolds region for work and leisure, sparking protests from locals. Activists expressed disapproval of Vance's politics and disruption in their community. Demonstrations included a 'Not Welcome Party' in Charlbury, with protesters voicing their concerns to both Vance and the American press.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance's recent visit to Britain's Cotswolds for a combined work and leisure trip has been met with opposition from local residents. On Tuesday, some locals gathered to voice their displeasure with Vance's political stances and the disruption caused by his presence in the typically tranquil area.
During his stay, Vance held a bilateral meeting with foreign minister David Lammy at the Chevening estate in Kent before proceeding to Dean in Oxfordshire. The visit prompted protests in nearby Charlbury, organized by activists including those from the Stop Trump Coalition. Demonstrators displayed signs with pro-Palestinian messages and called for Vance to leave, while a van displaying an altered image of Vance also circulated the town.
Protester Brian Murray expressed intentions for their message to reach Vance and international audiences. While the protest is unlikely to disrupt Vance's itinerary, locals like Jonathan Mazower criticized the intrusion and emphasized the need to stand against Vance's presence in their community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh asks Opposition to refrain from indulging in politics over Operation Sindoor; history never forgives those doing so.
Jagan Mohan Reddy Slams TDP for 'Vendetta Politics' in Andhra Pradesh
Congress sacrificed country's security for their politics of appeasement and vote bank: PM Modi in Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor.
Tej Pratap Yadav's Outburst: A Family Drama Unfolds in Bihar Politics
Priority of Congress is not national security, but politics; it indulges in politics of votebank, appeasement: Amit Shah in RS.