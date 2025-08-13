Locals Protest U.S. Vice President JD Vance's Visit to the Cotswolds

U.S. Vice President JD Vance's recent visit to Britain's Cotswolds for a combined work and leisure trip has been met with opposition from local residents. On Tuesday, some locals gathered to voice their displeasure with Vance's political stances and the disruption caused by his presence in the typically tranquil area.

During his stay, Vance held a bilateral meeting with foreign minister David Lammy at the Chevening estate in Kent before proceeding to Dean in Oxfordshire. The visit prompted protests in nearby Charlbury, organized by activists including those from the Stop Trump Coalition. Demonstrators displayed signs with pro-Palestinian messages and called for Vance to leave, while a van displaying an altered image of Vance also circulated the town.

Protester Brian Murray expressed intentions for their message to reach Vance and international audiences. While the protest is unlikely to disrupt Vance's itinerary, locals like Jonathan Mazower criticized the intrusion and emphasized the need to stand against Vance's presence in their community.

(With inputs from agencies.)