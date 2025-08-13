Left Menu

Locals Protest U.S. Vice President JD Vance's Visit to the Cotswolds

U.S. Vice President JD Vance visited Britain's Cotswolds region for work and leisure, sparking protests from locals. Activists expressed disapproval of Vance's politics and disruption in their community. Demonstrations included a 'Not Welcome Party' in Charlbury, with protesters voicing their concerns to both Vance and the American press.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 00:32 IST
Locals Protest U.S. Vice President JD Vance's Visit to the Cotswolds
JD Vance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance's recent visit to Britain's Cotswolds for a combined work and leisure trip has been met with opposition from local residents. On Tuesday, some locals gathered to voice their displeasure with Vance's political stances and the disruption caused by his presence in the typically tranquil area.

During his stay, Vance held a bilateral meeting with foreign minister David Lammy at the Chevening estate in Kent before proceeding to Dean in Oxfordshire. The visit prompted protests in nearby Charlbury, organized by activists including those from the Stop Trump Coalition. Demonstrators displayed signs with pro-Palestinian messages and called for Vance to leave, while a van displaying an altered image of Vance also circulated the town.

Protester Brian Murray expressed intentions for their message to reach Vance and international audiences. While the protest is unlikely to disrupt Vance's itinerary, locals like Jonathan Mazower criticized the intrusion and emphasized the need to stand against Vance's presence in their community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025