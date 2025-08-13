Alaska's Historic Role: From Russian Roots to Global Tensions

With the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, the region's deep-rooted ties with Russia and its global significance come under the spotlight. Alaska has served as a backdrop for international tensions historically, positioning itself as a critical geopolitical player.

The state's history dates back to Russian fur traders in the early 18th century whose legacy can be seen in the cultural imprints across Alaska. The state was sold to the US in 1867, a transaction once dubbed 'Seward's Folly' until significant gold deposits were found.

Alaska's military significance was further heightened during World War II and the Cold War, with strategic installations built to counter potential threats. Today, the region continues to play a pivotal role in US military strategies, as geopolitical dynamics evolve, notably with tensions involving China and Russia escalating.

(With inputs from agencies.)