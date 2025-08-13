Balochistan Offensive: Successful Security Operation

Pakistani security forces achieved a significant breakthrough by eliminating 50 terrorists in a meticulously planned four-day operation in Balochistan. The military initiative was executed in the volatile Sambaza area of Zhob district, targeting outlawed factions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier.

Official reports detailed the operation's timeline, which spanned from August 7 to 11. During this period, security forces engaged members of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, resulting in the deaths of 47 militants. Subsequent actions on August 10-11 saw a continued sweep, neutralizing three additional terrorists, and recovering war materials.

The operation has drawn commendation from both President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, highlighting the security personnel's valor and effectiveness. Meanwhile, a separate ambush in the Washuk district led to the deaths of nine security personnel, raising concerns over regional security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)