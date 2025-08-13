In a bid to combat misinformation and enhance transparency, British police have been given the green light to disclose the ethnicity and nationality of suspects in high-profile cases. This policy shift is a response to previous incidents of public unrest fueled by false information regarding suspects' backgrounds.

The decision comes after the Reform UK party accused the police of concealing suspects' immigration statuses. The party cited a controversial case involving the alleged rape of a young girl in central England, which prompted anti-immigration protests. Authorities had previously refrained from disclosing such information due to guidelines designed to ensure fair trials.

Under the new guidelines from the National Police Chiefs' Council and the College of Policing, the focus is on improving public safety by filling information vacuums with factual details. The Home Office supports this initiative, asserting the importance of truth in preventing disinformation from spreading rapidly through social media channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)