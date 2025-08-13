UP's Vision 2047: Ambitious Development Agenda Sparks Debate
A 24-hour marathon discussion in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly aimed at creating a vision document for a developed state by 2047 commenced. The BJP government emphasized collective efforts for this goal, while the opposition criticized it as a distraction from unmet 2022 promises. Highlights include infrastructure and health advancements.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to map out a framework for a flourishing Uttar Pradesh by 2047, the state Assembly kickstarted a special 24-hour marathon discussion. This ambitious vision document aims to align with India's progress, as emphasized by Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna.
The meeting witnessed a rigorous debate as the opposition labeled the initiative a 'lollipop,' urging the ruling BJP to first address unmet promises from the 2022 polls. Samajwadi Party's Shivpal Singh Yadav criticized the long-term vision, calling for a focus on achieving immediate goals.
On the other hand, substantial strides in infrastructure, health, and urban development were highlighted by ministers, countering the opposition's skepticism. The Deputy Chief Minister cited Uttar Pradesh's leading position in wheat, milk, and sugar production as evidence of progress.
