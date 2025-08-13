Left Menu

UP's Vision 2047: Ambitious Development Agenda Sparks Debate

A 24-hour marathon discussion in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly aimed at creating a vision document for a developed state by 2047 commenced. The BJP government emphasized collective efforts for this goal, while the opposition criticized it as a distraction from unmet 2022 promises. Highlights include infrastructure and health advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:24 IST
UP's Vision 2047: Ambitious Development Agenda Sparks Debate
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to map out a framework for a flourishing Uttar Pradesh by 2047, the state Assembly kickstarted a special 24-hour marathon discussion. This ambitious vision document aims to align with India's progress, as emphasized by Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna.

The meeting witnessed a rigorous debate as the opposition labeled the initiative a 'lollipop,' urging the ruling BJP to first address unmet promises from the 2022 polls. Samajwadi Party's Shivpal Singh Yadav criticized the long-term vision, calling for a focus on achieving immediate goals.

On the other hand, substantial strides in infrastructure, health, and urban development were highlighted by ministers, countering the opposition's skepticism. The Deputy Chief Minister cited Uttar Pradesh's leading position in wheat, milk, and sugar production as evidence of progress.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025