Chill Turns Chilly: Delhi's Cold Wave's Hidden Health Hazards

As Delhi shivers under an intense cold wave, doctors at AIIMS warn that such frigid conditions could exacerbate chronic medical conditions, impacting critical organs like the kidney, lungs, and heart.

The mercury dipped significantly, with the minimum temperature plunging to 3.2 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees below the typical seasonal average. This has spurred health warnings from experts.

Dr. Rajiv Narang, head of Cardiology at AIIMS, highlighted that cold weather constricts blood vessels and can elevate blood pressure, which is further aggravated by increased intake of salty, processed foods during winter. Dr. Sandeep Mahajan from Nephrology stressed the importance of blood pressure management for chronic kidney disease patients, advocating for regular monitoring and hydration. Meanwhile, Dr. Sanjeev Sinha emphasized precautions for patients with respiratory conditions, noting that cold air can trigger bronchospasm and escalate conditions like COPD and asthma.

