Left Menu

Chill Turns Chilly: Delhi's Cold Wave's Hidden Health Hazards

Doctors at AIIMS Delhi caution that the ongoing cold wave is worsening health issues like hypertension, kidney diseases, and respiratory problems. Experts advise on careful monitoring and lifestyle adjustments to prevent severe complications as the capital experiences plummeting temperatures well below seasonal norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:15 IST
Chill Turns Chilly: Delhi's Cold Wave's Hidden Health Hazards
  • Country:
  • India

As Delhi shivers under an intense cold wave, doctors at AIIMS warn that such frigid conditions could exacerbate chronic medical conditions, impacting critical organs like the kidney, lungs, and heart.

The mercury dipped significantly, with the minimum temperature plunging to 3.2 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees below the typical seasonal average. This has spurred health warnings from experts.

Dr. Rajiv Narang, head of Cardiology at AIIMS, highlighted that cold weather constricts blood vessels and can elevate blood pressure, which is further aggravated by increased intake of salty, processed foods during winter. Dr. Sandeep Mahajan from Nephrology stressed the importance of blood pressure management for chronic kidney disease patients, advocating for regular monitoring and hydration. Meanwhile, Dr. Sanjeev Sinha emphasized precautions for patients with respiratory conditions, noting that cold air can trigger bronchospasm and escalate conditions like COPD and asthma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuelan Oil Moves to Caribbean: Vitol and Trafigura's Bold Strategy

Venezuelan Oil Moves to Caribbean: Vitol and Trafigura's Bold Strategy

 Global
2
Sabarimala Gold Loss: Minister Rebuts Congress-BJP Claims Amidst Political Turmoil

Sabarimala Gold Loss: Minister Rebuts Congress-BJP Claims Amidst Political T...

 India
3
Britain Investigates Elon Musk's X Over Grok AI Deepfake Controversy

Britain Investigates Elon Musk's X Over Grok AI Deepfake Controversy

 Global
4
Political Raid Mystery Unfolds in Kolkata

Political Raid Mystery Unfolds in Kolkata

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026