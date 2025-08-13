Left Menu

Turkey Urges YPG to Honor Integration with Syrian Government

Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, urges the Kurdish YPG militia, which leads the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), to comply with its integration agreement with the Syrian government, highlighting Turkey's concerns over perceived delays. The YPG's complex ties with the PKK further complicate this geopolitical situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:06 IST
Turkey Urges YPG to Honor Integration with Syrian Government

Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, has called on the Kurdish YPG militia, which leads the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), to adhere to their integration agreement with the Syrian government rather than employing delaying tactics. Fidan emphasized the importance of moving past tactical maneuvers to accomplish the integration outlined in the March accord.

In a joint press conference in Ankara with Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shibani, Fidan accused the SDF of strategizing for time and not genuinely engaging with the integration process. He warned that goodwill alone doesn't blind them to what he described as 'ruses.' This statement comes in the backdrop of recent skirmishes in Manbij and Aleppo, and the ethnic tensions between Druze and Bedouin forces in Sweida.

The ongoing complexity lies in Turkey's view of the YPG as a terrorist organization linked to the PKK, a stance starkly contrasted by the YPG's independent position. With new regional dynamics unfolding after the PKK's announcement to disarm, Turkey sees this as an opportunity for positive change which it urges the YPG to seize, despite recent conflicts in northern Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025