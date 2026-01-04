Left Menu

Syrian Army and Kurdish-led Forces: A Complex Dance Towards Integration

Talks between Syrian officials and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces over merging with the national army ended without results. The integration deal, inked in March, faces challenges due to disagreements over the SDF's future structure. Further discussions are planned, amid ongoing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 04-01-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 21:00 IST
Syrian Army and Kurdish-led Forces: A Complex Dance Towards Integration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

Recent talks between Syrian government officials and the leadership of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have ended without reaching any substantial agreements, according to state media. The discussions, held in Damascus, aimed to expedite the integration of the SDF into the national army, following a deal struck in March.

The principal point of contention remains whether the SDF would retain its structure as a unit or be dissolved, with members assimilating individually into the Syrian military. Despite the absence of progress, both parties consented to continue negotiations at a future date.

The March deal also envisages the central government's control over border crossings, airports, and oil fields in the northeast. However, this plan is complicated by Turkiye's opposition to the SDF joining the national army intact, due to its affiliations with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), considered a terrorist group by Ankara.

TRENDING

1
Bank of Baroda Sees Impressive Credit Growth in Q3 FY26

Bank of Baroda Sees Impressive Credit Growth in Q3 FY26

 India
2
Tragedy in Niger's Kasuwan-Daji: Gunmen Wreak Havoc in Villager Attack

Tragedy in Niger's Kasuwan-Daji: Gunmen Wreak Havoc in Villager Attack

 Nigeria
3
Controversy Erupts in Maharashtra Civic Polls as Opposition Allegations Fly

Controversy Erupts in Maharashtra Civic Polls as Opposition Allegations Fly

 India
4
Venezuela's Debt Crisis: Challenges and Prospects

Venezuela's Debt Crisis: Challenges and Prospects

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026