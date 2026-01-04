Syrian Army and Kurdish-led Forces: A Complex Dance Towards Integration

Recent talks between Syrian government officials and the leadership of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have ended without reaching any substantial agreements, according to state media. The discussions, held in Damascus, aimed to expedite the integration of the SDF into the national army, following a deal struck in March.

The principal point of contention remains whether the SDF would retain its structure as a unit or be dissolved, with members assimilating individually into the Syrian military. Despite the absence of progress, both parties consented to continue negotiations at a future date.

The March deal also envisages the central government's control over border crossings, airports, and oil fields in the northeast. However, this plan is complicated by Turkiye's opposition to the SDF joining the national army intact, due to its affiliations with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), considered a terrorist group by Ankara.